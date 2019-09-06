Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,179 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. 6 Meridian raised its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CDK Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CDK Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,925 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $44.93. 6,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,737. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $64.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

