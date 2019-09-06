Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 680.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 49.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

