Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,958,000 after purchasing an additional 372,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 325,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,661,000 after purchasing an additional 282,603 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,218,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,661 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $197,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock worth $639,965. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

