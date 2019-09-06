Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRE. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.10 ($0.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.32. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

In other news, insider James Peggie acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £21,390 ($27,949.82).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

