Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 71.10 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.32. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.03.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider James Peggie bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £21,390 ($27,949.82).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.