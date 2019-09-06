Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $71,822,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 29.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.