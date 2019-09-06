SIG plc (LON:SHI) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

SIG plc (LON:SHI) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The firm has a market cap of $771.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHI shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 140.71 ($1.84).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

