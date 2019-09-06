Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 333.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLX. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

