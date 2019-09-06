ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew N. Kattos acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $25,645.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,395.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $547,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.