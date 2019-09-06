ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.34.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,348.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.83 and its 200 day moving average is $262.46. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.57, for a total transaction of $6,106,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,767 shares of company stock worth $32,081,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

