Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

