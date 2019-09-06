Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 153,082 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,082 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,927,000 after buying an additional 418,962 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $48,340,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $40,422,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.43. 58,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.04. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.