Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,258 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 931,444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.37. 1,025,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

