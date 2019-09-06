Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 811,786 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1,709.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 859,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realogy were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 372,132 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,309,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,156,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 390,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 40.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 282,564 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Stephens lowered Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE RLGY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 907,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $512.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.66. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

