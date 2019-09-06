Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11,091.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of TARO stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. 3,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,404. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

