Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Heico by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 8.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $3,963,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,035,932 shares in the company, valued at $105,271,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,473 shares of company stock worth $6,881,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.77. Heico Corp has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

