Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.00. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $89.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

