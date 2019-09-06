Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 75,924 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 479.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.07. 342,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,575. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

