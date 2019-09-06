Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €87.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.94 ($90.63).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €75.03. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

