Schaller Investment Group Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schaller Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.3% of Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,295,000 after purchasing an additional 90,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,011,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,792,000 after purchasing an additional 445,113 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

