Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Mediwound worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 33.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 200.2% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 30.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mediwound in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,311. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Mediwound Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 156.56%. Analysts anticipate that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

