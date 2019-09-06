Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.76. 17,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.