Samuel Schwartz Sells 5,200 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Samuel Schwartz sold 5,200 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $12,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,989.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SOTK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.