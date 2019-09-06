salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $766,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,544,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $1,529,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,540,700.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total value of $1,439,900.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $1,421,700.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $1,424,900.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $1,445,700.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.75. 2,592,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $980,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 460,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

