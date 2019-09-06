Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 98,884 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Brunswick worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,724,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 934,679 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,228,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 732,303 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.44. 10,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,609. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

