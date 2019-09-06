Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,351 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banner were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 2,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,088. Banner Co. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $27,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

