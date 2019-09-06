Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 232,653 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of MGM Growth Properties worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,932 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,496,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,621,000 after acquiring an additional 292,004 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,990,000.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.32. 15,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

