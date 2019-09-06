Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,591,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,278 shares of company stock worth $6,473,106 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 101,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

