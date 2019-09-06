Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.