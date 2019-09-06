Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 422,928 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 95,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

PAAS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 139,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.08. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

