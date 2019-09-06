Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 37,019 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of FMC worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,210. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

