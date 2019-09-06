Rubies (RBIES) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Rubies has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $73,247.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . Rubies’ official website is rbies.org

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

