RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.04 ($58.18).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

