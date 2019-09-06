Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms have commented on RY. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.55. 561,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,370. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

