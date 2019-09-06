Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 21,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,668. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.19.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

