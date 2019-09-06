Roundview Capital LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 348,562 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 542,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 626.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 198,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Kuiken purchased 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $99,646.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,242 shares of company stock worth $233,572 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 4,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

