Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after buying an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,786,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 781,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,574,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 7,597,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,452,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

