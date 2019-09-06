Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 270,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,635. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

