Roundview Capital LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $247,102.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $485,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $540,514.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,882 shares of company stock worth $28,348,778 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 139,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.64, a P/E/G ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.20. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

