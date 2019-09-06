Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 5,451 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,679,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,178 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 769,837 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,663,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,504,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,657,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 5,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,956. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.