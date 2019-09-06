Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 5,345 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. 775,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,007,538. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,906. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.