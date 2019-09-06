Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 35,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $5,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.69. 571,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680,396. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,133.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,013,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.