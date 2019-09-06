Roger P. Crouthamel, Trustee O Buys 2,000 Shares of BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Stock

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Director Roger P. Crouthamel, Trustee O acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS BKGMF remained flat at $$10.76 on Friday.

BayCom Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

