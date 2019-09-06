Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 309 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,694.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.19.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

