Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,081,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 780,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,717,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $107,763,000 after purchasing an additional 644,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 259,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.