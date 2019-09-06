Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $227,000 Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,513. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

