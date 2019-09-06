Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.76. 10,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,049. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

