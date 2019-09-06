Robert W. Eddy Sells 76,367 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 76,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,071,073.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 41.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

