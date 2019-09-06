Riverhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $1,464,435. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,942. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

