Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 7,564 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 143.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 1,810,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,285. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

